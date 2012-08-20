(Adds detail, background throughout)
NEW DELHI Aug 20 India's Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has issued a rare tender to
import high sulphur crude for loading in October, a document
showed on Monday, a purchase that may be motivated by a need to
replace Iranian oil imports.
Indian refiners have struggled to find insurance and
shipping for Iranian oil imports since the European Union
brought in sanctions banning most of the world's major insurance
firms from covering Iranian oil shipments.
The refiner was seeking a 600,000 barrel cargo for loading
in early October to India's west coast, the document showed.
MRPL, Iran's biggest Indian oil client, in July loaded only
one cargo of 660,000 barrels compared with five such parcels
planned for lifting. In August, so far the company has managed
to lift only two cargoes. It normally takes between four and six
aframax cargoes from Iran in a month.
MRPL rarely tenders for high sulphur crude since it
typically imports Iranian barrels according to the terms of an
annual term contract with the OPEC member.
The company has also issued another tender seeking 600,000
barrels of low sulphur crude.
MRPL, a subsidiary of explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp
, also issued another tender for a 600,000 barrels size
cargo for loading during October 1-15, a document showed.
Both tenders will close on Aug, 23, with offers to remain
valid until Aug. 27. MRPL is Iran's biggest Indian customer,
importing about 100,000 barrels per day of high sulphur Iranian
grades.
India is selectively allowing refiners to import oil using
Iran's ships and insurance cover. But Iran does not have enough
aframaxes to suit MRPL's needs and Indian shippers feel
insurance cover provided by local insurance firms is inadequate.
Separately, the company bought two 600,000-650,000 barrel
cargoes of Gabon's Rabi Blend crude from Shell for lifting in
September and October.
The oil major sold the September cargo at a discount of
about $1.60 a barrel to dated Brent while October cargo has been
sold at a discount of 60-80 cents a barrel, trade sources said.
Both cargoes are sold on Free on Board basis.
Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Additional reporting and writing by
Emma Farge