MUMBAI, March 27 India, the world's top exporter
of cumin, could boost exports 29 percent in 2011/12 and ship 19
percent more again of the spice in the next financial year,
improving global supplies and potentially dampening high prices.
Output in India, already the world's biggest cumin seed
producer and consumer, has increased after farmers planted more
area with the spice because of attractive prices.
With global demand at around 80,000-100,000 tonnes outside
India and the south Asian country the only major supplier until
July when crop from other regions comes into the market, that
leaves plenty of scope for exports.
India itself annually consumes around 100,000 tonnes of
cumin seed as it is a key ingredient of signature curry dishes,
making it one of the most important spices for households.
Industry players expect cumin seed -- or jeera, to use its
local name -- exports to be over 42,000 tonnes in the year
ending 2011/12 compared with 32,500 tonnes a year ago.
"More than 8,000 tonnes is expected to be exported from
India in February and March. Until June, India is the only
supplier in the international market as supplies from other
origins will start from July," said Shaliesh Shah, director of
Jabs International, one of the leading cumin exporters.
In the first 10 months of the current financial year the
country shipped 34,500 tonnes of cumin seed against a target of
35,000 tonnes, Spices Board data showed.
The Indian rupee's near 16 percent plunge in 2011 also
benefited exporters, making their produce cheaper in dollar
terms.
In India, jeera is cultivated during the winter from October
to December and harvested from February, while in Syria and
Turkey, other leading producers, planting starts in January and
harvesting begins from June.
Industry players expect cumin seed exports from Syria to
remain low in 2012 due to political unrest there and possible
lower output.
Syria's cumin seed production remains between 25,000-30,000
tonnes a year while Turkey produces around 10,000-15,000 tonnes.
The United States, UK and Brazil are the leading importers
of Indian origin cumin seeds and they are used in cooking for
flavouring foods.
Cumin seed exports in the next financial year from India are
likely to be in the range of 50,000-52,000 tonnes, industry
players estimated.
"Seeing the demand pace, availability and the quality of the
spice, exports in the next financial year will remain even
higher than this year," said Shah.
Jabs International has shipped around 15,000 tonnes of cumin
seed in the April-January period.
Cumin seed, a thin, 3-6 mm long pale green coloured spice,
is an important ingredient of cuisines of many countries because
of its rich aroma and flavour. It is used in a wide variety of
foods from curry and soup to vegetables.
Jeera exports account for around 7-8 percent of India's
total spices exports of around 500,000 tonnes.
SURGE IN OUTPUT
Industry estimates suggest domestic jeera output could jump
to 225,000 tonnes in 2011/12 compared with 174,000 tonnes in the
previous year.
"Farmers significantly increased the area under jeera
cultivation because they got very good prices for their produce.
Overall weather during the maturity of the crop was also
favourable," said Manu Patel, president of Market Yard Merchant
Association.
Jeera prices rose more than 7 percent in 2011 and increased
over 45 percent since the start of 2009 to December 2011.
The state farm department of Gujarat, the top producer of
cumin seed, has estimated production will jump nearly 13 percent
to 187,000 tonnes from a year ago. Farmers there brought 374,000
hectares of land under jeera cultivation in 2011/12, up from
338,000 hectares a year ago.
Indications from spot markets are also suggesting higher
production.
On average, daily supplies at Unjha, a key trading hub in
Gujarat, have been around 30,000-35,000 bags of 60 kg each and
are expected to surge to 40,000-45,000 bags by mid of April.
"The amount of produce coming in the market indicates a
significantly higher output. Supplies are likely to continue to
be high till April," said Arvind Patel, a trader from Unjha.
