MUMBAI, March 27 India, the world's top exporter of cumin, could boost exports 29 percent in 2011/12 and ship 19 percent more again of the spice in the next financial year, improving global supplies and potentially dampening high prices.

Output in India, already the world's biggest cumin seed producer and consumer, has increased after farmers planted more area with the spice because of attractive prices.

With global demand at around 80,000-100,000 tonnes outside India and the south Asian country the only major supplier until July when crop from other regions comes into the market, that leaves plenty of scope for exports.

India itself annually consumes around 100,000 tonnes of cumin seed as it is a key ingredient of signature curry dishes, making it one of the most important spices for households.

Industry players expect cumin seed -- or jeera, to use its local name -- exports to be over 42,000 tonnes in the year ending 2011/12 compared with 32,500 tonnes a year ago.

"More than 8,000 tonnes is expected to be exported from India in February and March. Until June, India is the only supplier in the international market as supplies from other origins will start from July," said Shaliesh Shah, director of Jabs International, one of the leading cumin exporters.

In the first 10 months of the current financial year the country shipped 34,500 tonnes of cumin seed against a target of 35,000 tonnes, Spices Board data showed.

The Indian rupee's near 16 percent plunge in 2011 also benefited exporters, making their produce cheaper in dollar terms.

In India, jeera is cultivated during the winter from October to December and harvested from February, while in Syria and Turkey, other leading producers, planting starts in January and harvesting begins from June.

Industry players expect cumin seed exports from Syria to remain low in 2012 due to political unrest there and possible lower output.

Syria's cumin seed production remains between 25,000-30,000 tonnes a year while Turkey produces around 10,000-15,000 tonnes.

The United States, UK and Brazil are the leading importers of Indian origin cumin seeds and they are used in cooking for flavouring foods.

Cumin seed exports in the next financial year from India are likely to be in the range of 50,000-52,000 tonnes, industry players estimated.

"Seeing the demand pace, availability and the quality of the spice, exports in the next financial year will remain even higher than this year," said Shah.

Jabs International has shipped around 15,000 tonnes of cumin seed in the April-January period.

Cumin seed, a thin, 3-6 mm long pale green coloured spice, is an important ingredient of cuisines of many countries because of its rich aroma and flavour. It is used in a wide variety of foods from curry and soup to vegetables.

Jeera exports account for around 7-8 percent of India's total spices exports of around 500,000 tonnes.

SURGE IN OUTPUT

Industry estimates suggest domestic jeera output could jump to 225,000 tonnes in 2011/12 compared with 174,000 tonnes in the previous year.

"Farmers significantly increased the area under jeera cultivation because they got very good prices for their produce. Overall weather during the maturity of the crop was also favourable," said Manu Patel, president of Market Yard Merchant Association.

Jeera prices rose more than 7 percent in 2011 and increased over 45 percent since the start of 2009 to December 2011.

The state farm department of Gujarat, the top producer of cumin seed, has estimated production will jump nearly 13 percent to 187,000 tonnes from a year ago. Farmers there brought 374,000 hectares of land under jeera cultivation in 2011/12, up from 338,000 hectares a year ago.

Indications from spot markets are also suggesting higher production.

On average, daily supplies at Unjha, a key trading hub in Gujarat, have been around 30,000-35,000 bags of 60 kg each and are expected to surge to 40,000-45,000 bags by mid of April.

"The amount of produce coming in the market indicates a significantly higher output. Supplies are likely to continue to be high till April," said Arvind Patel, a trader from Unjha. (Editing by Jo Winterbottom)