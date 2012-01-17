MUMBAI Jan 17 Cumin seed, or jeera, sowing in India's western state of Gujarat, the country's top producer, rose 50 percent on year, data from the state's farm department showed on Tuesday.

As on Jan. 16, cumin seed was sown on 368,000 hectares compared with 245,000 hectares last year, data showed.

"Area under cultivation has increased due to favourable weather and attractive prices," said an official from the state farm department, who declined to be identified.

In India, the world's largest producer and exporter of the commodity, cumin is cultivated from October to December and harvested in February-April.

Three-year average acreage of the spice in the state is 308,800 hectares. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)