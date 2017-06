MUMBAI Dec 27 Cumin seed, or jeera, sowing as on Monday in India's western Gujarat state, the country's top producer, rose 21.5 percent on year to 278,400 hectares, data from the state's farm department showed on Tuesday.

The acreage a year ago stood at 229,200 hectares.

"Cold weather is required for winter crops. Weather since last fortnight is good in the jeera growing regions and this is supporting the sowing operations," said an official with the state farm department.

In India, the world's largest producer and exporter of the spice, cumin is cultivated from October to December and harvested from February to April.

Three-year average acreage of the spice in the state is 308,800 hectares. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)