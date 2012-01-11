(Repeats story issued late on Tuesday)

By Jacqueline Cowhig

LONDON, Jan 10 India's coal imports, key to global benchmark prices, are likely to see slower growth in 2012 because of a record weak rupee which is squeezing users such as utilities and cement makers, importers and suppliers said.

India and China are Asia's biggest and fastest-growing coal importers and key markets for all origins of coal.

And with benchmark South African coal prices down more than 16 percent from year-ago levels at around $105 a tonne, the assumption would be for the Indians to buy more.

But India's currency has also taken a beating, and costs in rupees have risen by around 20 percent in the past year, some of India's biggest trade importers say.

"Currency for the Indian market is the key issue now because the rupee is so weak and this is affecting the consumers who buy in dollars or local currency, and their suppliers," one major Indian trader said.

CEMENT, SPONGE IRON

"This is having a huge impact on the buying from the cement sector and sponge iron sector, which takes a lot of South African coal, and adding to the problems of the power sector," he said.

Cement and sponge iron makers said their coal costs have risen 8 percent just since October due to the rupee's fall. Yet while the cement firms look to pass the higher costs on, poor steel demand makes such a move tough for sponge iron makers.

"The overall economic scenario is not conducive to strong coal demand, the government is trying to control inflation and doesn't want higher power tariffs, but it's not looking at growth," one of India's biggest traders said.

One risk is that some Indian power projects, mainly the so-called Ultra Mega Power Projects, coastal privately-owned plants using imported coal, could default on their debt obligations due to the cost squeeze, ratings agency Fitch said in December.

"The weak rupee has increased our cost of import. We have to live with such kind of uncertainty," a cement industry source said.

India's demand for imported coal is underpinned by below-target domestic supply which is projected to grow substantially in the next 5-10 years, with the 2011/12 gap forecast at 142 million tonnes.

The weak rupee, however, means Indian consumers will look to minimise their coal costs.

Cement makers are looking at following their European counterparts lead by burning waste and used tyres instead of coal while sponge iron makers are taking lower-grade coal than ever before to cut costs.

"There will be higher demand, no doubt about it, but at what price, it all depends on price," another Indian trader added.

DEMAND AND UTILITIES

South African and Indonesian exporters expect to see the growth in India's imports to slow.

"We're seeing more demand from cement, sponge iron and some private power firms for Q1, Q2 than we've seen in months, partly because the gap between physical prices and swaps has narrowed so they're more comfortable buying, but the rupee is having a massive impact," one South African producer said.

The Indian power sector has far less room for manoeuvre than the cement sector, for example.

The country saw growing power cuts in 2011, a trend which will continue while loss-making generators are caught between fixed, low power tariffs and rising coal costs.

"The whole situation is very tough for the generators and high interest rates make it worse," said Emmanuel Fages, analyst with Societe Generale in Paris.

"You have to wonder how they will manage with Coal India not supplying enough, there will be blackouts more than ever."

Indian banks are currently lending at 13-14 percent, a rate which many businesses were finding difficult to bear before the rupee started to slide last September.

"Every rupee, every paisa counts, everybody is very cost-conscious, looking at lower-grade, high-ash coal from Australia and the U.S., people are doing whatever they can but in the power sector it's more difficult," said an Indian trader who supplies imports to state utilities.

"Coal makes up 70 percent of utilities' costs and the price is not in their control, they buy linked to international prices but with interest rates, the rupee and increasing resource nationalism, they cannot adjust their output prices like other sectors can." (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Additional reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Jason Neely)