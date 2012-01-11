(Repeats story issued late on Tuesday)
* Weak rupee pushes coal costs up 20 pct-trade
* S. Africa, Indonesia exporters expect India import growth
to slow
* Sponge iron makers seen taking more lower-grade coal
* Utilities hard hit, more blackouts seen in 2012
By Jacqueline Cowhig
LONDON, Jan 10 India's coal imports, key
to global benchmark prices, are likely to see slower growth in
2012 because of a record weak rupee which is squeezing users
such as utilities and cement makers, importers and suppliers
said.
India and China are Asia's biggest and fastest-growing coal
importers and key markets for all origins of coal.
And with benchmark South African coal prices down more than
16 percent from year-ago levels at around $105 a tonne, the
assumption would be for the Indians to buy more.
But India's currency has also taken a beating, and costs in
rupees have risen by around 20 percent in the past year, some of
India's biggest trade importers say.
"Currency for the Indian market is the key issue now because
the rupee is so weak and this is affecting the consumers who buy
in dollars or local currency, and their suppliers," one major
Indian trader said.
CEMENT, SPONGE IRON
"This is having a huge impact on the buying from the cement
sector and sponge iron sector, which takes a lot of South
African coal, and adding to the problems of the power sector,"
he said.
Cement and sponge iron makers said their coal costs have
risen 8 percent just since October due to the rupee's fall. Yet
while the cement firms look to pass the higher costs on, poor
steel demand makes such a move tough for sponge iron makers.
"The overall economic scenario is not conducive to strong
coal demand, the government is trying to control inflation and
doesn't want higher power tariffs, but it's not looking at
growth," one of India's biggest traders said.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
GRAPHIC: Rupee vs coal exporters' currencies: link.reuters.com/zur85s
GRAPHIC: South Africa monthly coal exports, breakdown for
India and China: r.reuters.com/byx89r
REUTERS INSIDER: Indian rupee, Vietnamese dong to fall the
most
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
One risk is that some Indian power projects, mainly the
so-called Ultra Mega Power Projects, coastal privately-owned
plants using imported coal, could default on their debt
obligations due to the cost squeeze, ratings agency Fitch said
in December.
"The weak rupee has increased our cost of import. We have to
live with such kind of uncertainty," a cement industry source
said.
India's demand for imported coal is underpinned by
below-target domestic supply which is projected to grow
substantially in the next 5-10 years, with the 2011/12 gap
forecast at 142 million tonnes.
The weak rupee, however, means Indian consumers will look to
minimise their coal costs.
Cement makers are looking at following their European
counterparts lead by burning waste and used tyres instead of
coal while sponge iron makers are taking lower-grade coal than
ever before to cut costs.
"There will be higher demand, no doubt about it, but at what
price, it all depends on price," another Indian trader added.
DEMAND AND UTILITIES
South African and Indonesian exporters expect to see the
growth in India's imports to slow.
"We're seeing more demand from cement, sponge iron and some
private power firms for Q1, Q2 than we've seen in months, partly
because the gap between physical prices and swaps has narrowed
so they're more comfortable buying, but the rupee is having a
massive impact," one South African producer said.
The Indian power sector has far less room for manoeuvre than
the cement sector, for example.
The country saw growing power cuts in 2011, a trend which
will continue while loss-making generators are caught between
fixed, low power tariffs and rising coal costs.
"The whole situation is very tough for the generators and
high interest rates make it worse," said Emmanuel Fages, analyst
with Societe Generale in Paris.
"You have to wonder how they will manage with Coal India not
supplying enough, there will be blackouts more than ever."
Indian banks are currently lending at 13-14 percent, a rate
which many businesses were finding difficult to bear before the
rupee started to slide last September.
"Every rupee, every paisa counts, everybody is very
cost-conscious, looking at lower-grade, high-ash coal from
Australia and the U.S., people are doing whatever they can but
in the power sector it's more difficult," said an Indian trader
who supplies imports to state utilities.
"Coal makes up 70 percent of utilities' costs and the price
is not in their control, they buy linked to international prices
but with interest rates, the rupee and increasing resource
nationalism, they cannot adjust their output prices like other
sectors can."
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Additional reporting by
Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Jason Neely)