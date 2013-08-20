NEW DELHI Aug 20 India's central bank will keep long-end interest rates low while maintaining rates at the short end high, Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram said on Tuesday.

Mayaram added that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also said it will taper off purchases of cash management bills. He was speaking on a conference call organised by Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.

Later on Tuesday, the RBI announced measures to help ease long-end bond yields. (Reporting by John Chalmers; Editing by Tony Munroe)