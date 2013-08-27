MUMBAI India is considering currency swaps with other countries, TV channels Bloomberg TV and CNBC-TV 18 reported on Tuesday, citing senior government officials.

Bloomberg TV said India would set up a task force to look into setting up currency swaps, citing Commerce Minister Anand Sharma. CNBC-TV 18 reported India was considering the swaps with trading partners, citing Trade Secretary S. R. Rao.

The rupee fell to a record low of 66.075 to the dollar earlier on Tuesday, while shares slumped after parliament's approval of a $20 billion plan to provide cheap grain to the poor renewed doubts about the government's resolve to control spending ahead of elections due next year.

(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Sunil Nair)