NEW DELHI Feb 24 India's current account deficit has to be capped at 3 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) to sustain high economic growth, the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, said on Friday.

The current account gap for the current fiscal year that ends on March 31 is projected to widen to 3.6 percent of GDP from 2.7 percent a year ago, according to estimates released by the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)