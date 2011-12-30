MUMBAI The current account deficit remained unchanged at $16.9 billion in the September quarter from a year earlier, as a widening trade gap was offset by service-related inflows.

The current account, which comprises merchandise trade and inflows from services like transport and travel, however, widened over the $15.8 billion deficit in the April-June quarter, the RBI said on Friday.

"We have to see how non-oil imports respond to the domestic economic slowdown. If these imports remain inelastic, we could see the current account deficit rise to above 3 percent of GDP for FY12," said Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

It was 3.6 percent of GDP during April-September.

The RBI warned, in its Financial Stability Report earlier this month, the country's current account deficit may widen more on the back of higher oil prices and sharp increase in imports of bullion, machinery and electronics.

A slowdown in emerging market economies may moderate Indian exports in the fiscal second half, the report said.

The trade deficit widened to $43.9 billion during July-September compared with $37 billion in the year ago period.

The government, in its mid-year review, said that the trade deficit for the year was expected to sharply widen to $155-$160 billion from $104.4 billion a year ago.

The trade gap during April-September was $85.6 billion.

A widening trade and consequent current account gap will further put downside risks to the rupee, Asia's worst performing currency in 2011. The rupee logged its biggest annual loss since 2008, shedding 15.8 percent for all of this year.

"Factoring in the widening current account deficit, the rupee should stabilise around 50-51 per dollar due to recent RBI action," Nitsure said.

The RBI, which has moved to a new reporting format for balance of payments data from the April-June quarter, has divided the erstwhile capital accounts into capital account and financial account.

The capital account now comprises official transfers while the financial account includes, among others, foreign direct investment and portfolio investment as well as overseas borrowing by Indian corporates.

The capital account showed an inflow of $244 million on a net basis in the September quarter compared with negligible flows in the corresponding quarter of 2010/11, the RBI said.

The financial account surplus stood at $17.9 billion in the September quarter, compared with $18.3 billion a year ago.

"The financial account surplus moderated in the second quarter of 2011/12 primarily on account of outflow of portfolio investment," the central bank said.

The RBI said the balance of payments surplus in July-September was $276 million, compared with a surplus of $3.3 billion in the corresponding period year ago, as per the earlier reporting method.

(Reporting by Aditya Phatak and Subhadip Sircar; editing by Malini Menon)