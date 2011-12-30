MUMBAI Dec 30 India's current account deficit was $16.9 billion in the September quarter, same as in the year-ago period, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

In April-June, the deficit was $15.8 billion.

From the April-June quarter, the RBI moved to a new reporting format for balance of payments data, dividing the capital account into capital account and financial account.

The capital account now comprises official transfers while the financial account includes, among others, foreign direct investment and portfolio investment as well as overseas borrowing by Indian corporates.

The capital account surplus stood at $0.2 billion in the September quarter compared with nil a year ago.

The financial account surplus stood at $17.9 billion in the September quarter compared with $18.3 billion a year ago.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the balance of payments surplus in July-September was $276 million, compared with a surplus of $3.3 billion in the corresponding period year ago, as per the earlier reporting method. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak & Subhadip Sircar)