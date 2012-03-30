* Current account widens further, drags BoP into red * Capital inflows fell far short of financing requirement-RBI * BoP surplus seen at $5.5 bln in 2012/13-StanChart (Updates to add analyst quote, details) By Shamik Paul MUMBAI, March 30 India's balance of payments (BoP) slipped into negative territory for the first time in three years as expected in the three months through December on shrinking dollar inflows, while the country's current account deficit widened further. The final quarter of 2011 was marked by risk aversion among global investors as well as a worsening Indian economy and surging fiscal deficit, which crimped inflows. Analysts expect the BoP to improve going into the next fiscal year, starting in April, on expectations that dollar inflows will pick up. "We are looking at a BoP surplus of $5.5 billion for 2012/13. Foreign fund flows may be slightly more stable," said Anubhuti Sahay, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank in Mumbai. "But obviously there is a risk to this number. If inflation turns out to be more sticky that what we are expecting now, and the RBI's rate cuts are lower than expected, it will have an impact." The balance of payments deficit during October-December was $12.8 billion, compared with a surplus of $4 billion a year earlier. It had last been in the red in the December quarter of 2008, soon after the Lehman crisis. "India's BoP experienced a significant stress as trade deficit widened and capital inflows fell far short of financing requirement resulting in significant drawdown of foreign exchange reserves," the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday. The country's current account deficit was $19.6 billion in the December quarter, higher t han $9.7 billion a year earlier. The deficit has been widening steadily since the start of the fiscal year in April as exports slumped and imports rose. For the December quarter, the current account deficit was 4.3 percent of the gross domestic product, up from 4.1 percent in the previous quarter. Rising global oil prices pushed up import bills for Asia's third-largest economy, which sources more than 80 percent of its oil overseas. For more stories on oil, see Foreign funds invested $8.05 billion in 2011, sharply lower than the $39.2 billion in the previous year. Earlier in the month, Nomura forecast a BoP deficit of about $10 billion for the Oct-Dec period on lower foreign fund inflows and weak export demand. In mid-December, the Indian rupee plunged to a record low of 54.30 to the dollar as investors grew worried about the global economy, raising the prospect of further capital outflows from emerging markets. India's financial account surplus stood at $20.9 billion in the December quarter compared with $9.9 billion a year earlier. It stood at $17.9 billion in the previous quarter. The financial account includes, among other items, foreign direct investment and portfolio investment as well as overseas borrowing by Indian companies. (Editing by Tony Munroe/Catherine Evans)