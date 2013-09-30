(Repeats ahead of data, story initially published on Sept. 27)
MUMBAI, Sept 27 India's current account deficit,
which hit a record high in the last fiscal year, is expected to
rise in the June quarter from the previous three-month period
before easing due to sharp fall in gold imports and improving
exports.
Five economists predicted the June quarter current account
deficit (CAD) would rise to $23-25 billion, or
4.8-5.4 percent of gross domestic production (GDP), from $18.1
billion, or 3.6 percent, in the March quarter.
The data will be released on Monday.
The gap typically widens in the June quarter from the
previous quarter due to seasonal factors including lower
exports. In the June quarter last year, the current account
deficit was $17.1 billion.
"CAD is likely to peak in Q1 and is expected to fall in
subsequent quarters because there has been a clamp down on gold
imports," said A. Prasanna, economist at ICICI Securities
Primary Dealership in Mumbai.
India's high current account gap has made the country
especially vulnerable to a surge in capital flows out of
emerging markets in recent months, sending the rupee
down as much as 20 percent this year to a record low on Aug 28,
although it has since recovered some ground.
In a bid to narrow the gap, which has been fuelled by heavy
oil and gold imports and sluggish exports, the government
increased the gold import duty three times this year to 10
percent.
India's trade deficit narrowed to $10.9 billion
in August, helped by a double-digit rise in merchandise exports,
provisional government data showed.
Some economists said they expect the current account gap to
improve to around $10-12 billion in the September quarter.
"We expect some improvement in exports and continued
sluggishness in non-oil and non-gold imports, given the weak
demand in the economy," Prasanna said.
Four economists said they expect India to end the fiscal
year that closes in March with a current account deficit of
around $70 billion for the full year ending March 2014.
Barclays is more optimistic, predicting it will fall below
$60 billion, or 3.3 percent of GDP, due in part to improving
software exports.
