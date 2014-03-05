Gold on track for biggest weekly decline in seven weeks
Gold was little changed on Friday but poised for the biggest weekly fall in seven weeks as investors sought out riskier assets, dampening demand for gold, which pays no interest.
MUMBAI India's balance of payments turned to a $19.1 billion surplus in the October-December quarter of last year after two quarters of deficit as the slowdown in gold imports sharply narrowed the country's current account deficit.
The current account deficit for October-December 2013 narrowed to $4.2 billion, or 0.9 percent of gross domestic product, from $31.9 billion year ago, when it was at 6.5 percent, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
The current account deficit had reached $5.2 billion, or 1.2 percent of GDP in the July-September quarter of last year.
India's current account deficit has narrowed from a record high of 4.8 percent of GDP in the 2012/13 fiscal year as the government has imposed stringent curbs on gold imports.
The trade deficit in the October-December period stood at $33.2 billion compared with $58.4 billion a year ago, while the capital and financial account surplus fell sharply to $4.8 billion versus $30.8 billion a year ago.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)
