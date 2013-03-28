NEW DELHI, March 28 India's current account
deficit (CAD) is likely to moderate in the fourth quarter of the
fiscal year if current export trends continue, after it hit a
record high of 6.7 percent of GDP in the last quarter, a finance
ministry statement said on Thursday.
The current account deficit has widened to
$32.63 billion in the three months through December, compared to
$22.3 billion in the September quarter, central bank data
showed earlier.
"The CAD for the fourth quarter is expected to be
smaller," the statement said, adding the government and the
central bank were monitoring the deficit and would take
additional steps whenever these were warranted.
