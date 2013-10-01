NEW DELHI Oct 1 India will finance its current
account deficit fully in the fiscal year ending March without
drawing down on its reserves, and will also contain the fiscal
deficit at 4.8 percent of GDP, Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind
Mayaram said on Tuesday.
Mayaram added the government would not have to go beyond the
finance ministry's planned market borrowing for the year, and
would be able to meet its budgeted revenue target.
Economic growth will pick up in the second half of the
fiscal year, he said.
India's current account deficit grew less than expected in
the June quarter and is tipped to ease in coming months as a
pick-up in exports and lower gold imports improve the trade
balance, offering relief to the battered rupee.
The current account deficit (CAD) for the three months
through June was $21.8 billion, or 4.9 percent of gross domestic
product, driven by sluggish exports and high gold imports in
April and May before the government hiked tariffs on the metal
to a record 10 percent.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Matthias Williams and
Anupama Dwivedi)