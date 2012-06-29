MUMBAI, June 29 India's current account deficit more than tripled in the March quarter from a year earlier as imports soared while exports remained subdued, pushing the balance of payments into deficit from surplus a year earlier.

The country's current account deficit was $21.7 billion in the March quarter, compared with a deficit of $6.3 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, Reserve Bank of India data showed on Friday.

Its balance of payments was in deficit of $5.7 billion in the first three months of 2012 compared with a surplus of $2 billion a year earlier, RBI data showed.

India's trade deficit in the March quarter stood at $51.6 billion, up from $30 billion a year earlier.

For the full fiscal year of 2011/12 that ended in March, the current account deficit was $78.2 billion, deeper than the $46 billion deficit in 2010/11, the RBI said.

The widening current account gap in 2011/12 was "largely reflecting higher trade deficit on account of subdued external demand and relatively inelastic imports of POL (petroleum, oil and lubricants) and gold and silver," the RBI said. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Tony Munroe)