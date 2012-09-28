MUMBAI, Sept 28 India's current account deficit narrowed in the April-June period from an all time high of $21.76 billion in the previous quarter, turning the balance of payments into a marginal surplus.

The country's current account deficit was $16.55 billion in the April-June quarter, narrowing from the $17.54 billion in the same quarter in 2011, the Reserve Bank of India data showed on Friday.

Balance of payments was a surplus $0.5 billion from a deficit of $5.7 billion in the first three months of 2012 and compared with a surplus of $5.4 billion a year ago, the RBI data showed.

The trade deficit stood at $42.5 billion, down from around $51.6 billion in the March quarter and $45 billion a year earlier.

The financial and capital account stood at a surplus of $16.8 billion in June quarter, lower than $23.8 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)