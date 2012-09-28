MUMBAI, Sept 28 India's current account deficit
narrowed in the April-June period from an all time high of
$21.76 billion in the previous quarter, turning the balance of
payments into a marginal surplus.
The country's current account deficit was
$16.55 billion in the April-June quarter, narrowing from the
$17.54 billion in the same quarter in 2011, the Reserve Bank of
India data showed on Friday.
Balance of payments was a surplus $0.5 billion
from a deficit of $5.7 billion in the first three months of 2012
and compared with a surplus of $5.4 billion a year ago, the RBI
data showed.
The trade deficit stood at $42.5 billion, down
from around $51.6 billion in the March quarter and $45 billion a
year earlier.
The financial and capital account stood at a surplus of
$16.8 billion in June quarter, lower than $23.8 billion a year
ago.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)