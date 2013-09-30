MUMBAI, Sept 30 India's current account deficit
was narrower than expected at $21.8 billion, or 4.9 percent of
gross domestic product, in the June quarter, data released on
Monday showed.
Still, it was wider than the $18.17 billion, or 3.6 percent
of GDP, in the three months ending in March, on a seasonal
slowdown in exports and firm imports. Five economists had
predicted the June quarter current account deficit (CAD)
would rise to $23-$25 billion.
However, economists expect the gap to ease in subsequent
quarters as government steps to increase the import duty on gold
have constricted imports of the metal, while improving global
demand and a weaker Indian currency are expected to help
exports.
India's balance of payments slipped marginally into deficit
for the June quarter at $346 million versus a surplus of $2.68
billion in March quarter.
India's financial and capital account, which includes
foreign direct investment, portfolio investment and overseas
borrowing by Indian companies, was a surplus of $20.8 billion in
the June quarter compared with a surplus of $17.8 billion in the
March quarter.
India's high current account gap has made the country
especially vulnerable to a surge in capital flows out of
emerging markets in recent months, sending the rupee
down as much as 20 percent this year to a record low on Aug 28,
although it has since recovered some of that ground.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Subhadip Sircar;
Editing by Tony Munroe)