MUMBAI Dec 8 India's current account deficit
widened to $10.1 billion, or 2.1 percent of gross
domestic product, in the July-September quarter, higher than
both the previous quarter and a year earlier, the Reserve Bank
of India said on Monday.
India's current account deficit had reached $5.2 billion, or
1.2 percent of GDP a year earlier, the RBI said. In the previous
quarter, the deficit had reached $7.8 billion, or 1.7 percent of
GDP.
But the balance of payment stood at a surplus of
$6.9 billion during July-September, a fourth consecutive quarter
of surplus, although that was narrower than the $11.2 billion
surplus in the previous quarter.
The trade deficit in the July-September period
rose to $38.6 billion from $34.6 billion a quarter ago.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael
Nam)