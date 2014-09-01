MUMBAI, Sept 1 India's balance of payments stood at $11.2 billion during April-June, a third straight quarter of surplus, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India released on Monday, as exports picked up and gold imports slumped.

The balance of payments was a deficit of $300 million in the June quarter of the fiscal year ended in March 2014, the RBI said.

The trade deficit in the April-June period fell to $34.6 billion from $50.5 billion a year earlier, as gold imports dropped 57.2 percent to $7 billion from $16.5 billion for the comparable period.

The current account deficit during April-June was $7.8 billion, or 1.7 percent of gross domestic product, compared with $21.8 billion or 4.8 percent a year earlier, the RBI said. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)