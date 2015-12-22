MUMBAI Dec 22 India's current account deficit in the July-September quarter widened to $8.2 billion, or 1.6 percent of gross domestic product, from $6.2 billion, or 1.2 percent of GDP, a quarter earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The July-September balance of payments deficit was $0.9 billion from surplus $11.4 billion in the previous quarter, according to the Reserve Bank of India. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)