MUMBAI, June 29 India's current account deficit
was its highest in at least 30 years in the March quarter, as
surging imports and moderate export growth pushed up the trade
deficit, keeping the balance of payments in deficit for the
second quarter in a row.
Hefty oil and gold imports weighed on India's external
position during the quarter, although economists said they
expect the data to improve in the June quarter as oil prices
fell and gold imports eased.
India's balance of payments deficit was $5.7
billion in the first three months of 2012, an improvement on the
$12.8 billion deficit in the December quarter.
In the March quarter of 2011, the balance of payments was in
surplus of $2 billion, RBI data showed.
"Despite the slowdown in economic activity and rupee
depreciation, growth in merchandise imports moderated only
mildly from 27.7 per cent in Q4 of 2010-11 to 22.6 per cent in
Q4 of 2011-12, reflecting inelastic demand for gold and oil,"
the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.
The country's current account deficit was $21.7
billion in the March quarter, or 4.5 percent of GDP, the highest
since at least the June quarter of 1982, according to Reuters
EcoWin data. The deficit was $6.3 billion in the same quarter a
year earlier, Reserve Bank of India data showed.
For the full fiscal year of 2011/12 that ended in March, the
current account deficit was $78.2 billion or 4.2 percent of GDP,
deeper than the $46 billion deficit in 2010/11, the RBI said.
In the December quarter, the current account deficit was
$19.95 billion.
"I expect the (current account) deficit to reduce over the
next two quarters due to lower oil prices, and slower gold
imports," said D.K. Joshi, chief economist at CRISIL, adding
that he expects the current account deficit for the current
fiscal year at 3.6 percent of GDP.
India's trade deficit in the March quarter stood at $51.6
billion, from a $48.7 billion d eficit i n the December quarter
and a $30 billion deficit a year earlier.
The widening current account gap in 2011/12 was "largely
reflecting higher trade deficit on account of subdued external
demand and relatively inelastic imports of POL (petroleum, oil
and lubricants) and gold and silver," the RBI said.
(Additional reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Tony Munroe)