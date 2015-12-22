* Foreign investors turn sellers, anticipating Fed hike
* July-Sept balance of payments deficit at $0.9 bln
* Current account deficit widens to $8.2 bln from Q2
* C/A gap seen below crisis levels of 2013
* Trade deficit widens to $37.4 bln
(Updates to add details, quotes)
By Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Choudhury
MUMBAI, Dec 22 India's balance of payments
slipped into deficit in the third quarter for the first time in
nearly two years, as foreign investors turned net sellers of
Indian financial assets in anticipation of December's U.S. rate
hike.
The account of India's monetary transactions with the rest
of the world turned to a deficit of $0.9 billion in
July-September from surplus of $11.4 billion in April-June,
central bank data showed on Tuesday. It hit a record surplus of
$30.1 billion between January and March.
In 2013, India posted a record high current account deficit
of 4.8 percent of gross domestic product as unease about a prior
planned Federal Reserve policy tightening - scaling back its
asset purchase programme - pummelled emerging markets.
Economists said they expect any gap to be far more
manageable this time than the crisis levels it reached then.
Tuesday's data showed the third quarter current account
deficit was $8.2 billion, or 1.6 percent of gross domestic
product, widening from 1.2 percent in the previous quarter as
exports slowed sharply.
The trade deficit for the quarter expanded to $37.4 billion
from $34.2 billion a quarter ago.
"As some part of the uncertainty on the U.S. rates is taken
care of, in the allocation of funds, India stands to gain
compared to other emerging markets," said Shubhada Rao, chief
economist at Yes Bank in Mumbai.
"As a ratio, we are still looking at a manageable current
account deficit of 1.1-1.2 percent for (this) year."
After being buyers of Indian shares and bonds in October,
foreign investors turned sellers and since November have pulled
out $2.85 billion, though they remain net buyers for the year.
In the July-Sept quarter, outflows totalled around $2.8 billion.
Analysts still expect a balance of payments surplus for the
year, though some are reining in their expectations.
"BoP surplus is likely to be around $25 billion, less than
half of the surplus seen in 2014/15," said A. Prasanna,
economist, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd in Mumbai.
(Additional reporting by Swati Bhat; editing by John
Stonestreet)