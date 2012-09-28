* India posts $0.5 billion balance of payment surplus
April-June
* Figure was $5.7 bln deficit in previous quarter
* Current account deficit falls to $16.55 bln from all-time
high of $21.76 bln
* Rupee hits 5-month high
* PM Singh under pressure to make more reforms
By Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, Sept 28 India's current account deficit
shrank by 24 percent in the April-June period from an all time
high in the previous quarter, narrowly returning the balance of
payments to surplus after an earlier worrying slide towards
dangerous territory.
The Reserve Bank of India data released on Friday showed
India ran a balance of payments surplus of $0.5
billion in the April-June quarter, versus a deficit of $5.7
billion in the previous three months. In the June quarter last
year, India had posted a $5.4 billion surplus.
The current account deficit fell to $16.55
billion in the June quarter, down from an all-time high of
$21.76 billion in the March quarter, and also below the $17.54
billion deficit posted in the June quarter last year.
The reduced deficits will be some relief for Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh, whose government was reduced to a minority last
week by the withdrawal of a coalition ally in protest at a
package of reforms aimed at shoring up finances, cutting fuel
subsidies and opening the economy further to foreign investment.
Markets were buoyed by the raft of reforms, but India
remains in danger of losing its investment grade credit rating
and analysts said the government remained under intense pressure
to do more.
Singh, 80, had been seen at risk of letting India slide into
a balance of payments crisis, ruining a reputation built two
decades ago as the finance minister who led the country out of a
payments crisis by liberalising the economy.
But with more action needed to pull the economy round,
analysts worry whether his minority government can muster the
resolve to take further bold steps, notably to control the
fiscal deficit, or even to implement the already announced
reforms with a general election due by 2014.
"While the first set of corrective measures have stabilised
the market sentiment and the rupee, continued momentum in
reforms is a must to revive the real growth prospects and the
external sector indicators," Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief economist
at Bank of Baroda in Mumbai, told Reuters.
The rupee rose to a near five-month high of 52.4950 to the
dollar on Friday, marking a strong recovery from a record low of
57.32 hit in late June due to the deteriorating external
deficits. Strong dollar inflows worth $3.3 billion so far in
September alone have helped the rupee's recovery.
SLOWDOWN
Unfortunately, a key reason for the reduced deficits, a fall
imports, reflected the slowdown an economy that grew at its
slowest in nearly three years in the June quarter, with 5.5
percent growth from a year earlier.
"A sharper decline in imports primarily reflects a severe
slowdown in real sector activity. This combined with moderation
in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows and the institutional
borrowings (by banks and non-banks) signal a significant
deterioration in the domestic investment climate," Nitsure said.
"The only positive feature is continued buoyancy in private
transfer receipts."
But measures taken to curb Indians' love of gold also played
a part as the trade deficit fell to $42.5 billion
in the June quarter, down from around $51.6 billion in the March
quarter and $45 billion in the June quarter last year.
"While decline in non-oil non-gold imports largely reflects
slowdown in economic activity, sharp decline in import of
precious metal also seems to have been caused by various policy
measures to discourage such imports, including increase in
custom duty," the RBI said in its report.
The financial and capital account stood at a surplus of
$16.8 billion in June quarter, lower than $23.8 billion a year
ago.
"The capital account is stable on the quarter and is not
showing any sharp appreciation," said Indranil Pan, chief
economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank in Mumbai.
"The data does not provide much comfort for the current
account and I stick to my forecast of 3.6 percent (of GDP)
deficit for this fiscal year."
The prime minister's economic advisory council forecast the
current account deficit would narrow to $67 billion or 3.6 pct
of the GDP in 2012/13 compared to 4.2 percent in the previous
year.
India's wide current account deficit and weak balance of
payments, along with slowing economic growth and sluggish policy
actions, were key reasons behind Standard & Poor's and Fitch
Ratings' cut in India's credit rating outlook to 'negative'
earlier this year.
The country is rated at the lowest investment grade by all
three major credit agencies.
