* Current account deficit grows less than forecast, tipped
to ease
* Budget gap widens sharply, government spending in focus
(Recasts to include fiscal deficit, adds details, quotes)
By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Sept 30 India's current account deficit
grew less than expected in the June quarter and is tipped to
ease in coming months as a pick-up in exports and lower gold
imports improve the trade balance, offering relief to the
battered rupee.
But the country's fiscal gap widened sharply in the first
five months of the financial year, putting pressure on the
government to spend less in the run-up to national elections or
risk missing its stated aim of cutting the budget deficit.
India's high current account gap has made it especially
vulnerable to a surge in capital flows out of emerging markets
in recent months, sending its currency down as much as
20 percent this year.
The rupee hit a record low on Aug 28, although it has since
recovered some of the lost ground.
The current account deficit (CAD) for the three months
through June was $21.8 billion, or 4.9 percent of gross domestic
product, driven by sluggish exports and high gold imports in
April and May before the government hiked tariffs on the metal
to a record 10 percent.
Five economists had predicted the deficit would
rise to $23-$25 billion.
The lower-than-expected figure was due in part to stronger
inflows from software exports, helped by the weaker rupee.
"Risk of high CAD has receded to a considerable extent but
(the risk) is alive on the fiscal deficit," said A. Prasanna, an
economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
BUDGET UNDER PRESSURE
The fiscal deficit rose to 4.05 trillion rupees
($64.85 billion) for the April-August period, or 74.6 percent of
the full fiscal year target, higher than the 65.7 percent at the
same point a year ago.
The government has set a target of trimming its fiscal
deficit to 4.8 percent of GDP in the fiscal year through March
but the Congress party-led administration, which faces elections
by May, could find it hard to cut back on subsidy spending.
"The government should build on the gains on the external
front by taking corrective measures like cutting expenditures to
achieve the fiscal deficit target," Prasanna said.
The June-quarter current account deficit was wider than the
gap of $18.17 billion, or 3.6 percent of GDP, in the quarter
ending in March.
Economists expect the gap to ease as the duty on gold has
constricted imports, with improving global demand and the weaker
rupee bolstering exports.
A narrowing current account deficit would reduce India's
reliance on foreign money to fund the gap.
Since hitting a record low 68.85 to the dollar, the
partially convertible rupee has gained about 10 percent and
closed on Monday at 62.60.
India's balance of payments slipped marginally into deficit
for the June quarter at $346 million versus a surplus of $2.68
billion in the March quarter.
Also on Monday, India reported that output for the
infrastructure sector rose 3.7 percent year-on-year
in August, its biggest gain since January, mainly driven by
coal, cement and electricity production..
In the fiscal year through March 2012, infrastructure output
grew 3.2 percent compared with 5 percent in the previous year.
(Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by John Stonestreet)