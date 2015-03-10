* India's current acc deficit $8.2 bln in Oct-Dec
* Balance of payments reaches $13.2 bln surplus
* Capital, financial account reaches $10 bln surplus
* Trade deficit reaches $39.2 bln in Oct-Dec
By Suvashree Choudhury
MUMBAI, March 10 India's current account deficit
narrowed in October-December from the previous quarter on the
back of slumping oil price and analysts said it should move into
surplus in early 2015 for the first time in eight years.
The deficit reached $8.2 billion, or 1.6
percent of gross domestic product, in the October-December
quarter. That was lower than the deficit of $10.1 billion, or
2.0 percent of GDP, in the previous quarter according to Reserve
Bank of India data on Tuesday.
Although wider than the $4.2 billion deficit, or 0.9 percent
of GDP, seen a year earlier, analysts said the continued slump
in oil prices could see India post a current account surplus as
early as the January-March quarter.
That would be India's first since January-March of 2007 and
mark a remarkable comeback from the record high current account
deficit of 4.8 percent of GDP in 2012/13, which helped spark the
country's worst currency crisis in more than two decades.
"India's external sector has improved significantly now,"
said Saugata Bhattacharya, chief economist at Axis Bank in
Mumbai.
"We will see some volatility in the exchange rate going
ahead as there is lot of uncertainty over Fed rate hikes. But
overall India will be less impacted than other emerging markets
as external debt is contained, macro fundamentals are better,
and forex reserves are relatively high."
Hopes for economic reforms by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
government and the central bank's efforts to contain inflation
have sparked a surge in foreign inflows into India.
The inflows have been accompanied by lower oil prices. Brent
crude futures fell 39 percent during the
October-December quarter and remain under pressure, a key factor
for a country that imports nearly 80 percent of its oil
requirements.
However, one uncertainty to the current account balance is
gold purchases, after India eased restrictions on gold imports
in November in a bid to cut down on smuggling. India is the
world's largest consumer of gold.
India has yet to release official data although analysts
widely expect an increase in gold imports.
Other data on Tuesday showed India's balance of payments
stood at a surplus of $13.2 billion during
October-December, a fifth consecutive quarter of surplus.
The capital and financial account was also in surplus at $10
billion, according to the data.
Meanwhile, the trade deficit in the
October-December period widened slightly to $39.2 billion from
$38.6 billion a quarter ago.
(Additional reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam and
Tom Heneghan)