MUMBAI India's current account deficit narrowed in the April-June period from an all time high of $21.76 billion in the previous quarter, turning the balance of payments into a marginal surplus.

The country's current account deficit was $16.55 billion in the April-June quarter, narrowing from the $17.54 billion in the same quarter in 2011, the Reserve Bank of India data showed on Friday.

COMMENTARY

SUDIP BANDYOPADHYAY, MD & CEO, DESTIMONEY SECURITIES PVT LTD, MUMBAI

"Current account deficit narrowing is a positive. Stock market would get enthused by this as it is after a long time something positive has come on BOP (balance of payments) front."

SHUBHADA RAO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, YES BANK, MUMBAI

"As a ratio to GDP (current account deficit) is about 3.9 percent, which is still lower than the preceding quarter, going forward for the year as a whole we expect about 3.6 current account deficit as a percentage of GDP."

"Overall we expect current account deficit to clock in a slightly improved ratio as compared to FY12, so we are looking at slightly improved fundamentals both on trade as well as on the invisibles side."

"Non-oil, non-gold imports have been correcting reflecting the pace of industrial activity, it will take a while for imports to step up to reflect pace of momentum in industrial growth, overall we do expect a manageable trade deficit."

INDRANIL PAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI

"The narrowing in the current account deficit does not provide much comfort. The June quarter saw a dip in oil prices as well as gold imports, which may not continue. Invisibles earnings are dropping. On the other hand, the capital account is stable on the quarter and is not showing any sharp appreciation.

"The data does not provide much comfort for the current account and I stick to my forecast of 3.6 percent deficit for this fiscal year."

D.K. JOSHI, PRINCIPAL ECONOMIST, CRISIL, MUMBAI

"It was expected to narrow because imports have gone down quite significantly. We expect this will further go down this year because economic activity is coming down and consumption is slowing so that will have an impact on the current account.

"Going forward, exports are going to remain weak, at least in the first half but maybe there will be some improvement in the second half, because euro zone is in recession and China is also slowing down. Overall I expect much weaker performance in exports compared to last year."

RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI

"During Q1, FY13 while India's current account deficit has declined on y-o-y basis in absolute terms due to a sharper decline in imports as compared to exports, its percent to GDP at 3.9 percent is still a worrisome number.

"A sharper decline in imports primarily reflects a severe slowdown in real sector activity. This combined with moderation in FDI inflows and the institutional borrowings (by banks and non-banks) signal a significant deterioration in the domestic investment climate. The only positive feature is continued buoyancy in private transfer receipts.

"Hopefully, the recently launched corrective measures by the government around mid-Sept, 2012 should revive the investment climate to some extent during H2, FY13 and encourage inflows of more stable components of capital. While the first set of corrective measures have stabilised the market sentiment and the rupee, continued momentum in reforms is a must to revive the real growth prospects and the external sector indicators."

