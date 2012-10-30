NEW DELHI Oct 30 India's Chennai port has stopped cargo operations after a cyclone warning, a port official said on Tuesday.

"Only cargo operations have stopped, not berthing," said the official, who requested anonymity.

He said so far two of the 10 vessels waiting for loading or discharge of cargoes have been moved outside to ensure the port's safety.

Cargo operations were suspended from about 1330 local time (0800 GMT) and the suspension could continue to Wednesday afternoon or evening, he added.

Chennai handles a variety of cargoes including crude oil and petroleum products and agricultural commodities.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)