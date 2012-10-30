(Adds update of warning, closure of smaller port)
NEW DELHI Oct 30 India's Chennai port on the
country's southeast coast has stopped cargo operations after a
cyclone warning, a port official said on Tuesday.
"Only cargo operations have stopped, not berthing," said the
official, who requested anonymity.
The port handles about 10 percent of traffic passing through
India's major ports, covering a variety of cargoes including
crude oil, petroleum products and agricultural commodities.
The Indian Meteorological Department said cyclonic storm
Nilam was about 450 kilometres south-southeast of Chennai at
1430 local time (0900 GMT). The IMD said the system was expected
to move north-northwest and cross the coast near Chennai by the
evening of Oct. 31.
The port official said so far two of the 10 vessels waiting
for loading or discharge of cargoes have been moved outside to
ensure the port's safety and the others would be moved
gradually.
Cargo operations were suspended from about 1330 local time
(0800 GMT) and the suspension could continue to Wednesday
afternoon or evening, he added.
Krishnapatnam port, which handles around 15 million tonnes
of cargo a year including coal, fertilisers and agricultural
products, also halted cargo operations, a port official said.
"Just doing this for safety reasons," the official said,
adding there were 9 vessels at berth in the port, which is also
on the east coast.
Chennai Petroleum Corp Limited's two refineries in the city,
which have combined capacity of about 230,000 barrels per day
(bpd), were operating normally, its managing director A. S.
Basu, told Reuters
The north Indian Ocean usually sees about five cyclones a
year, about 5-6 percent of all cyclones, with October-November
and May-June seeing the most severe ones.
Chennai handled just over 27 million tonnes of traffic in
April-September, according to the Shipping ministry.
The weather office will issue its next bulletin on the storm
at 1500 GMT.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)