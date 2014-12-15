DHUBRI, India, Dec 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The
cyclones that tear through India with increasing frequency often
leave devastation in their wake. But sometimes they can also
bring benefits, as the fisherman in India's lower Assam
districts of Dhubri and Goalpara have discovered.
In October, the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha
were hit by the deadly Cyclone Hudhud. The next day, fishermen
hundreds of kilometres away in Assam, in India's northeast,
noticed the Brahmaputra river teeming with hilsa fish, in far
greater numbers than usual.
By catching and selling the much-sought-after fish, poor
fishermen and traders were suddenly able to earn several times
their regular income.
This had happened before. A year earlier, after Cyclone
Phailin struck India, thousands of families dependent on the
fishing trade found their fortunes turned when the storm drove
huge numbers of hilsa to the Dhubri area from the Bay of Bengal.
"The hilsa fish by nature keeps away from rough waters,"
said Haren Das, a fishery officer for Dhubri district. "So when
cyclones occur, groups of these fish migrate to safer areas,
including the Brahmaputra."
Fisherman in Dhubri told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that
hilsa - related to herring - is normally difficult to catch. But
in the weeks following both cyclones, it was as though the fish
were attracted to the nets, they said.
10 TIMES BIGGER CATCH
Some fishermen said their daily catch was almost 10 times
bigger than on a regular day.
Nur Islam, a 45-year-old fisherman from Dhubri town, usually
can catch 100 kilograms of hilsa in a day. After Hudhud struck
India, he was able to catch up to 2,000 kilos a day with little
difficulty.
"Earlier I never had a bank account because I was never able
to make any savings," said Islam. With the fish bonanza,
however, "I have been able to save almost Rs 45,000 ($700) and I
will deposit it in the bank soon."
Another Dhubri fisherman, Hemchandra Das, said he felt like
he had won the lottery. Thanks to the hilsa surge, he was able
to make enough money to rebuild his dilapidated home and deposit
some savings in the bank.
"Usually, we fish very early in the morning or late in the
evening as it is very difficult to catch hilsa during daylight
hours," said Das. "But after the cyclone we were able to catch
the fish all the time."
For fishing families in Dhubri and Goalpara, the sudden rush
of hilsa fish that follows India's cyclones is reason to
celebrate. For the people who sell the fish on the retail
market, however, it is a complication.
In normal circumstances, a kilogram of hilsa could sell in
the retail market for up to Rs. 800 ($12) during festive
seasons, when the fish is most popular.
"Usually only some fisherman are able to catch a good number
of hilsa that they then sell to wholesalers and retailers, so
the fish that lands in the market is very much in demand," said
Chandan Das, a fish retailer in Goalpara town.
But in the period after the Phailin and Hudhud storms, the
sudden availability of the fish pushed the market price as low
as Rs. 100 ($1.50) per kilo. Even at that price, retailers were
sometimes left with piles of unsold, rotting fish.
The fish traders lay much of the blame on the fact that
there are no cold-storage facilities in the markets. Poorer
traders can't afford to buy their own refrigeration units and
any traders who can have never bothered, since it is rare for
them to have more Hilsa than they can sell.
"Thousands of people living here who are associated directly or
indirectly with fishing activities have benefitted from the
increase in hilsa after the cyclones," said Haren Das, the
Dhubri district fish officer. But afterward, he said,
"everything will be like it was before."
(Reporting by Amarjyoti Borah; editing by Laurie Goering)