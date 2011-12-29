NEW DELHI Dec 29 Rice, groundnut and maize crops in coastal areas of southern India could be damaged by a cyclonic storm which is currently expected to hit land on Dec. 30, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

"Storm is expected to damage the standing rice, groundnut and maize in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu (state) and rice and groundnut in coastal Andhra Pradesh" state," the weather office said on its website.

It described the weather system as a very severe cyclonic storm, named Thane, currently over the southwest Bay of Bengal. (Reporting by Jo Winterbottom; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)