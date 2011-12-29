(Adds details, time of next update)

NEW DELHI Dec 29 Rice, groundnut and maize crops in coastal areas of two southern Indian states could be damaged by a cyclonic storm which is currently expected to hit land on Dec. 30, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

"Storm is expected to damage the standing rice, groundnut and maize in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and rice and groundnut in coastal Andhra Pradesh," the weather office said on its website.

It described the weather system as a very severe cyclonic storm, named Thane, currently over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

IMD head Ajit Tyagi told reporters the cyclone could cause some rains in Maharashtra, the biggest sugar producing state, on Dec. 31. Unseasonal rains in 2010/11 in the state led to a pause in crushing for sugar production.

The IMD advised farmers to drain out excess water from fields to prevent crop damage.

Andhra Pradesh is the biggest producer of corn in India and the second-biggest producer of rice and groundnut, while Tamil Nadu is not a key producer.

Losses could be limited because most of the summer-sown rice and corn have already been harvested.

There is a little winter-sown rice or corn, which would be more vulnerable to heavy winds and rain.

The next update from the IMD will be at 1730 p.m. (1200 GMT), the IMD said on its website (www.imd.gov.in). (Reporting by Jo Winterbottom and Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Malini Menon)