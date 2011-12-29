(Adds details, time of next update)
NEW DELHI Dec 29 Rice, groundnut and
maize crops in coastal areas of two southern Indian states could
be damaged by a cyclonic storm which is currently expected to
hit land on Dec. 30, the Indian Meteorological Department said
on Thursday.
"Storm is expected to damage the standing rice, groundnut
and maize in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and rice and
groundnut in coastal Andhra Pradesh," the weather office said on
its website.
It described the weather system as a very severe cyclonic
storm, named Thane, currently over the southwest Bay of Bengal.
IMD head Ajit Tyagi told reporters the cyclone could cause
some rains in Maharashtra, the biggest sugar producing state, on
Dec. 31. Unseasonal rains in 2010/11 in the state led to a pause
in crushing for sugar production.
The IMD advised farmers to drain out excess water from
fields to prevent crop damage.
Andhra Pradesh is the biggest producer of corn in India and
the second-biggest producer of rice and groundnut, while Tamil
Nadu is not a key producer.
Losses could be limited because most of the summer-sown rice
and corn have already been harvested.
There is a little winter-sown rice or corn, which would be
more vulnerable to heavy winds and rain.
The next update from the IMD will be at 1730 p.m.
(1200 GMT), the IMD said on its website (www.imd.gov.in).
