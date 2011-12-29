CHENNAI, Dec 29 (AlertNet) - India's weather office called
on Thursday for villages to be evacuated, farmers to protect
their crops and fishermen to stay ashore hours before a cyclone
was due to strike the southeast coast.
With winds of up to 155 kph (96 mph), cyclone Thane is
moving in from the Bay of Bengal and is expected to reach the
coast within the next 12 hours, close to the former French
colonial town of Pondicherry in Tamil Nadu state.
"Total suspension of fishing operations. Coastal hutment
dwellers to be moved to safer place. People in affected areas to
remain indoors," the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)
advised in its latest bulletin.
Thane is a Category 1 cyclonic storm on a scale that goes up
to the most severe at Category 5. It is predicted to weaken
after reaching land.
India's cyclone season generally lasts from April to
December with severe storms often causing dozens of deaths,
evacuations of tens of thousands of people from low-lying
villages and widespread crop and property damage.
In 1999, a "super-cyclone" battered the coast of the eastern
state of Orissa for 30 hours with wind speeds reaching 300 kph
(186 mph). It killed 10,000 people.
Maritime authorities hoisted flags indicating danger signal
10 -- the maximum warning level -- in ports along Tamil Nadu's
coast, including Chennai, the state capital, instructing large
ships to venture out to sea, as they would be safer there.
CROP DAMAGES EXPECTED
The Meteorological Department said the storm was expected to
bring a surge in the sea of up to 1.5 metres (5 ft) above normal
tides, which would flood low-lying areas of Chennai and other
towns on the coast.
Thane is also predicted to hit the neighbouring state of
Andhra Pradesh, and would damage homes, power and communication
lines and flood roads, the department said.
Authorities in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry said they had
deployed emergency teams and prepared relief centres but no
people had been moved from their homes.
"Thirteen emergency teams are already in place to carry out
evacuations at short notice," said Deepak Kumar, district
commissioner of Pondicherry, adding that officials were watching
to see if the storm intensified.
The weather department also recommended farmers take
measures to protect crops. The storm was expected to damage the
rice, groundnut and maize crops in Tamil Nadu and Andhra
Pradesh, it said in a bulletin at 5.30 p.m. (1200 GMT).
Andhra Pradesh is the biggest producer of corn in India and
the second-biggest producer of rice and groundnut. Tamil Nadu is
not a main producer.
