By Jatindra Dash
| PUDIMADAKA, India
PUDIMADAKA, India Oct 11 At least 100,000
people were evacuated on India's eastern seaboard on Saturday as
cyclone Hudhud bore down, threatening to devastate farmland and
fishing villages when it hits the coast on Sunday morning.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) rated Hudhud as a
"very severe cyclonic storm" that could pack gusts of up to 165
km/h (over 100 mph) and dump more than 24.5 cm (10 inches) of
rain in some places when it makes landfall.
Around 100,000 people have been evacuated in the coastal
state of Andhra Pradesh to high-rise buildings, shelters and
relief centres, with plans to move a total of 300,000 to safety.
Authorities further north in Odisha state said they were
monitoring the situation and would, if necessary, move 300,000
people most at risk.
"We have already shifted about 10,000 people from low-lying
areas and plan to evacuate 14,000 more," N. Yubaraj,
administrative chief of the coastal district of Visakhapatnam
district, told Reuters.
Visakhapatnam, also known as Vizag, is the largest city in
Andhra Pradesh and hosts a major Indian naval base.
In Pudimadaka, a coastal village where many are fishermen,
locals have been reluctant to leave despite forecasts warning
that a major cyclone was coming since the middle of this week.
"People are adamant. They are not willing to go. For the
past three days we have been convincing them. Thank God. Now
they agreed," Vasantha Rayudu, a local administrative officer
said while supervising the evacuation work.
"We convinced the people after holding a series of
discussions with the village elders," said Rayudu, sitting in a
small room with dozens of officials and policemen as huge waves
crashed on the coast few meters away.
As a man beat a small drum and urged people by a loudspeaker
to board nearby buses, tea seller V. Varalakshmi said she had
packed her bags, but did not want to go.
"For the past 14 years, I have been selling tea here, the
sea has never caused any harm to us," the 52-year-old woman said
as she served a customer.
Cyclones in the Bay of Bengal are common at this time of
year. These often cause deaths, mass evacuations of coastal
villages, disruption of power and phone services as well as
widespread damage to crops and property in eastern India and
Bangladesh.
HUMANITARIAN IMPACT
Hudhud was tracking west-northwest, around 330 kms off the
coast, and was strong enough to have a "high humanitarian
impact" on more than 10 million people, the Global Disaster
Alert and Coordination System (GDACS), run by the United Nations
and the European Commission, said.
The system also forecast a storm surge of 1.7 metres. The
IMD said this could result in flooding of low-lying coastal
areas around Visakhapatnam, Vijayanagaram and Srikakulam.
The evacuation effort was comparable in scale to the one
that preceded Cyclone Phailin exactly a year ago, and which was
credited with minimising the fatalities to 53. When a huge storm
hit the same area 15 years ago, 10,000 people died.
Authorities have been stocking cyclone shelters with dry
rations, water purification tablets and generators. They have
opened up 24-hour emergency control rooms and dispatched
satellite phones to officials in charge of vulnerable districts.
"Hudhud is now the size of Phailin, though not yet as
strong," said Eric Holthaus, a U.S.-based meteorologist at
online magazine Slate.
"It's strengthened overnight, and most computer models are
intent on bringing it up to nearly the same strength as Phailin
was at landfall.
"It's worrying that international agencies are rating
Hudhud's current strength higher than IMD's peak forecast, but
we can only hope that the evacuations under way are sufficient
to protect those in the storm's path," Holthaus said.
Forecasters say that, after making landfall, Hudhud is
expected to lose some of its potency. It is likely to weaken
later on Monday to a depression with peak gusts of 65 km/h.
(Additional reporting by Nita Bhalla; Writing by Douglas
Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon and Richard Borsuk)