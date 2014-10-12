* Winds lash Andhra Pradesh, uproot trees, knocking out
power
* Cyclone at peak strength, packing gusts of 195 km/h
* Could be Category 4 storm with 'catastrophic' damage -
agency
* More than 1500,000 evacuated on Saturday
By Jatindra Dash
VISAKHAPATNAM, India, Oct 12 Cyclone Hudhud,
packing gusts of up to 195 kilometers an hour (over 120 mph),
reached peak strength and caused extensive damage to India's
eastern seaboard on Sunday morning.
It was expected to hit the coast with full force around noon
local time.
India's disaster relief agency organised the evacuation of
more than 150,000 people on Saturday to minimise the toll from
Hudhud - which is similar in size and power to cyclone Phailin
that devastated the area a year ago to the day.
In and around the city of Visakhapatnam - known to locals as
Vizag and home to a major naval base - strengthening winds were
already causing extensive damage and knocking out power
supplies.
"Hundreds of trees have been uprooted and power lines
knocked down," K. Hymavathi, the special commissioner for
disaster management for Andhra Pradesh state, told Reuters by
telephone.
Streets in Vizag that had been bustling on Saturday were
deserted as shrill, roaring winds lashed the city, smashing
windows and damaging buildings. With power out, many people had
to resort to back-up generators.
Vizag port suspended operations on Saturday night, with the
head of the port saying that 17 ships which had been in the
harbour were moving offshore where they would be less at risk
from high seas.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) rated Hudhud as a
very severe cyclonic storm that could pack gusts of 195 km/h and
dump more than 24.5 cm (10 inches) of rain in some places when
it makes landfall.
As of 6:30 a.m. (0200 GMT) the cyclone was located 100 km
(63 miles) southeast of Vizag.
"We are constantly monitoring. We are calling it a severe
cyclonic storm. We are expecting the landfall around noon
today," B.P. Yadav, head of the National Weather Forecasting
Centre at the IMD, told Reuters.
The Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System (GDACS),
run by the United Nations and the European Commission, forecast
even higher peak wind speeds of 212 km/h. That would make Hudhud
a Category 4 storm capable of inflicting "catastrophic" damage.
Around 150,000 people were evacuated on Saturday in Andhra
Pradesh to high-rise buildings, shelters and relief centres,
authorities said. On Sunday, some in districts less at risk were
allowed to return home.
'HIGH HUMANITARIAN IMPACT'
Thousands more were moved to safety further north in the
state of Odisha.
Cyclones in the Bay of Bengal are common at this time of
year. These often cause deaths, mass evacuations of coastal
villages, disruption of power and phone services as well as
damage to crops and property in eastern India and Bangladesh.
The cyclone was strong enough to have a "high humanitarian
impact" on nearly 11 million people, the GDACS said in an
updated bulletin.
The IMD forecast a storm surge of 1-2 metres above high tide
that could result in flooding of low-lying coastal areas around
Visakhapatnam, Vijayanagaram and Srikakulam.
The evacuation effort was comparable in scale to the one
that preceded Cyclone Phailin exactly a year ago, and which was
credited with minimising fatalities to 53. When a huge storm hit
the same area 15 years ago, 10,000 people died.
