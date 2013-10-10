* Due to hit southeast coast on Saturday evening
* Weather officials warn farmers to harvest crops
* Disaster preparations under way, some leave cancelled
By Jatindra Dash and Mayank Bhardwaj
BHUBANESWAR/NEW DELHI, India, Oct 10 (Thomson Reuters
Foundation) - A cyclone heading towards India's southeast coast
intensified on Thursday, disaster management and weather
officials said, warning tens of thousands of farmers to save
their crops before the storm reaches land in the next 72 hours.
Packing wind speeds of up to 185 kph (115 mph), cyclone
Phailin is moving in from the Bay of Bengal and is forecast to
hit between Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh state and Paradip in
Odisha state on the evening of Oct. 12.
The neighboring state of West Bengal, and the Andaman and
Nicobar islands, are also expected to experience heavy rains,
gale force winds and storm surges.
"The cyclone is definitely coming and it's going to be
severe one, as its current speed is 100 kph (62 mph),"
Shashidhar Reddy, vice chairman of the National Disaster
Management Authority, told a news conference.
"It is gaining an extra speed of 10 kph every three hours."
India's weather office said damage to homes, power and
telecoms disruptions and flooding were likely, and urged
authorities to suspend fishing operations and consider
evacuating coastal residents.
The Indian Meteorological Department also called on tens of
thousands of farmers in the rice and cotton-growing states to
save their crops.
"Farmers have 48 hours to prepare," said director general L.
S. Rathore. "We have asked them to harvest if their crops are
ready, to bundle the crops together to minimise the damage or to
drain out any water stagnating in their fields."
Authorities in the affected states began stocking shelters
with rations, put disaster response teams on standby, and
cancelled government employees' holidays as Phailin - some 800
km (500 miles) from the Indian coastline - moved closer.
CYCLONE SEASON
The country's cyclone season runs from April to December,
with severe storms often causing dozens of deaths, evacuations
of tens of thousands of people from low-lying villages and wide
damage to crops and property.
In 1999, a super cyclone battered the coast of Odisha for 30
hours with wind speeds reaching 300 kph. It killed 10,000
people.
The Odisha government cancelled holidays for civil servants
in vulnerable areas during the Hindu festival of Dussehra and
ordered relief and rescue officials to spread out.
"We will start evacuation of people from low-lying areas
from the morning of Friday," said Odisha's Revenue and Disaster
Management Department Minister Surya Narayan Patro.
He said food rations were sent to cyclone centres, schools
and other buildings on elevated areas where people can shelter.
Disaster response units and fire personnel are on standby,
control rooms are being set up and satellite phones have been
sent to district heads, to ensure communications despite
possible disruptions, he added.
In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, government workers, who have
been on a strike for almost a week over a political decision to
divide the state, came back to work in case of an emergency.
Helicopters and boats are being positioned in strategic
spots and mobile service providers have been asked to make sure
damage to communications towers is repaired immediately.
