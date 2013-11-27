* Cyclone Lehar forecast to make landfall Thursday afternoon
* Third powerful storm to hit Andhra Pradesh in seven weeks
* Villagers evacuated, disaster teams on standby
By Jatindra Dash
BHUBANESWAR, India, Nov 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
I ndian authorities evacuated thousands of villagers living in
low-lying areas, suspended fishing operations and put disaster
response teams on standby on Wednesday as a severe cyclone
hurtled towards its eastern coast.
Cyclone Lehar - the third powerful storm to hit Andhra
Pradesh in seven weeks - is moving in from the Bay of Bengal and
forecast to make landfall near the city of Machilipatnam on
Thursday afternoon with wind speeds of up to 170 kmph (105 mph).
India's weather office predicts Lehar will also bring storm
surges and heavy rains and will damage mud-and-thatch homes,
disrupt power and communication networks and inundate farmland
along the state's northern coast.
An alert has been issued in the districts of East and West
Godavari, Guntur and Krishna, said local officials, warning
people to remain indoors.
"Some 15,000 people have been evacuated from East Godavari,"
said C. Parthasarathy, commissioner of state disaster
management department.
He said weather conditions had been normal in the area
during the day and many coastal inhabitants were reluctant to
move to cyclone shelters on higher ground, but he expected more
people to be evacuated by the evening.
Farmers have been told to harvest any standing rice crops,
fisherman warned to suspend operations, and the army, navy and
disaster response teams are on standby. Helicopters have been
positioned in key locations for rescue and relief operations.
Neighbouring Odisha state said it was also preparing and had
deployed disaster rapid action forces, predicting flooding as a
result of heavy rains.
India's cyclone season generally lasts from April to
December with severe storms often causing dozens of deaths, mass
evacuations and widespread crop and property damage.
Officials were widely praised for a mass evacuation that
saved thousands of lives last month when Cyclone Phailin struck,
even though at least 60 people were killed and 12 million people
lost their homes or livelihoods. A similar monster storm had
killed 10,000 in 1999.
Last week, a less severe cyclone called Helen also hit
Machilipatnam, killing three people.
(Writing by Nita Bhalla; Editing by Alison Williams)