A fisherman holding an umbrella stands next to his fishing boat before it is moved to a safer place after heavy rains on Marina beach in Chennai December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Babu

Fishermen move their boats to safer ground during heavy rains on the Marina beach in Chennai December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Babu

A woman discards rain water from her hut made of coconut leaves in a slum area in the southern Indian city of Chennai December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Babu

A boy struggles to hold onto his umbrella during strong winds on Marina beach in Chennai December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Babu

Cyclonic storm Thane is seen heading towards southern India in this December 28, 2011 natural-color image captured by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Terra satellite. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

A man is drenched by a large wave during high tide as he cycles past at a fishing harbour in Chennai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Babu

CHENNAI (AlertNet) - At least 33 people died when Cyclone Thane hit coastal southern India near the former French colony of Pondicherry, officials said on Saturday, causing thousands to evacuate and damaging roads, buildings and power lines.

Thane hit Tamil Nadu state on Friday with winds of up to 135 kmph and tidal surges of up to 5 feet. About 6,000 coastal villagers were forced to seek safety in relief shelters, the state's Chief Minister J Jayalalitha said.

"Most of the deaths in the district were because of house collapses and electrocution," said V. Amuthavalli, an official in Cuddalore district, the worst-hit area.

At least seven people died in Pondicherry, popular with Indian and foreign tourists for its beaches and gardens, a town official said. A French foreign ministry spokesman said a French citizen was among those killed.

"France would like to express its profound solidarity with the authorities and people of India in the wake of cyclone Thane," the spokesman said.

Also, the foreign ministry website has advised French people planning to travel to the area for the New Year to delay their plans for a few days.

Trees were uprooted and roads damaged along a 40-km stretch of coast that includes the township of Auroville, known for its avant-garde architecture and yoga community.

The storm quickly lost strength over land and on Saturday morning India's weather office said it was now a depression that would bring some heavy rain across the south.

India's cyclone season generally lasts from April to December with severe storms often causing dozens of deaths, evacuations of tens of thousands of people from low-lying villages and widespread crop and property damage.

In 1999, a "super-cyclone" battered the coast of the eastern state of Orissa for 30 hours with wind speeds reaching 300 kph. It killed 10,000 people.

(Writing by Frank Jack Daniel with additional reporting by Vicky Buffery in Paris; Editing by Ed Lane)

(AlertNet is a global humanitarian news service run by Thomson Reuters Foundation. Visit www.trust.org/alertnet)