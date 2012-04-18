CHENNAI, April 18 Daimler AG will start exporting commercial vehicles from India in 2013, said Marc Lilstosella, chief executive officer of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.

Daimler's fully owned subsidiary inaugurated a 44-billion-rupee ($852 million) plant outside of the southern Indian city of Chennai on Wednesday as it looks to establish a foothold in the fast-growing truck and bus market.

The plant will begin production this year and have an initial capacity of 36,000 commercial vehicles.

Daimler is the world's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer.

($1 = 51.6750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)