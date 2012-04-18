US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
CHENNAI, April 18 Daimler AG will start exporting commercial vehicles from India in 2013, said Marc Lilstosella, chief executive officer of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.
Daimler's fully owned subsidiary inaugurated a 44-billion-rupee ($852 million) plant outside of the southern Indian city of Chennai on Wednesday as it looks to establish a foothold in the fast-growing truck and bus market.
The plant will begin production this year and have an initial capacity of 36,000 commercial vehicles.
Daimler is the world's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer.
($1 = 51.6750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.