MUMBAI, Feb 22 Indian state-owned utility Damodar Valley Corp is planning to raise up to 44 billion rupees ($894.3 million) via government guaranteed bonds, three sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters. The company is looking to raise funds in 10-,15-, 20-year bonds, the sources said. The issue, which is rated AAA by Care and Fitch, is likely to open in the first week of March. ($1=49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)