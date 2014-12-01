NEW DELHI Dec 1 The French and Indian defence
ministers agreed on Monday to overcome any differences and
finalise the sale of 126 fighter jets to India in a deal worth
an estimated $15 billion, the Indian defence ministry said.
France's Dassault Aviation has been trying to
clinch a deal to sell India its Rafale jets since New Delhi
chose the company over other foreign plane manufacturers in
2012. But disagreements over cost and work-sharing have slowed
talks, while India's weak economy has stretched government
finances.
On Monday, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian met
his Indian counterpart Manohar Parrikar, who was appointed
defence minister last month.
"Both sides agreed to take forward the strategic
co-operation between the two countries. They discussed all
issues including Rafale. It was decided that whatever
differences still existed would be resolved in a fast-track
manner," said Indian defence ministry spokesman Sitanshu Kar.
Under the deal, which would provide a major boost to French
domestic defence manufacturing, the first 18 planes will be made
in France and shipped to India, while the remaining 108 will be
produced by state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd IPO-HIAE.NS.
The final phase of exclusive negotiations on the contract
should conclude within India's current budget year ending in
March 2015, Dassault Chief Executive Eric Trappier said last
month.
Rival manufacturers including the makers of the Eurofighter
aircraft are hoping that the stalled Rafale deal will collapse,
possibly opening the door to negotiations with a new vendor.
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by
Pravin Char)