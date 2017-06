NEW DELHI Feb 19 Indian Defence minister A.K. Antony said on Tuesday it is "too early" to look at any possibility of foul-play in a deal with France's Dassault Aviation to buy Rafale war planes, following allegations of bribes in a deal with another company.

India froze payments last week for AgustaWestland helicopters pending an inquiry after Italian police arrested the former head of Finmeccanica, Giuseppe Orsi, for allegedly paying bribes to Indian politicians to win the contract.

