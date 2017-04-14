MUMBAI, April 14 Three months ended March 31 versus the same period a year earlier. (In million rupees unless stated) March 2017 March 2016 Net profit/loss 530 700 Net interest income 2200 1690 Gross NPA pct 1.59 1.51 For the full release, please see: bit.ly/2otH52x NOTE: DCB Bank Ltd. is a small private Indian lender. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)