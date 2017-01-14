NEW DELHI, Jan 14 Three months ended Dec. 31 versus the same period a year earlier. (In million rupees unless stated) Dec. 2016 Dec. 2015 Net profit/loss 510 410 Net interest income 2090 1600 Gross NPA pct 1.55 1.98 NOTE: DCB Bank Ltd. is a small private Indian lender. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra)