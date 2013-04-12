MUMBAI The government will auction 291.08 billion rupees in government debt to foreign investors on April 22, according to the website of market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

This will mark the first auction since India simplified restrictions for foreign investment in government and corporate debt.

India will sell debt limits of 44.87 billion rupees in the government debt old category and 246.21 billion rupees in the government debt long-term category. These debt quotas give foreign investors the right to invest in debt up to the limit bought.

India will not auction corporate bonds after doing away with auctions for this segment of debt until 90 percent foreign ownership is reached.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)