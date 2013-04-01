MUMBAI, April 1 India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.76 billion) of bonds on April 5, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday.

The RBI will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.12 percent 2020 bonds. The auctions will be conducted using the multiple price method, the central bank said.

The RBI will also sell 60 billion rupees of 8.33 percent 2026 bonds, 20 billion rupees of 8.32 percent 2032 and 30 billion rupees of 8.30 percent 2042 bonds.

The auction will be the first as per the government's borrowing plan for the fiscal year 2013/14. The government plans to borrow 3.49 trillion rupees during April-September out of a total borrowing of 5.79 trillion rupees for the full fiscal year. ($1 = 54.3500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)