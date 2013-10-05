(Repeats item first carried earlier)
By Archana Narayanan and Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI Oct 4 Sunil Malhotra's expansion plans
had a sound logic; they would reduce his company's exposure to
imports made more costly by the slump in the rupee this year to
a record low. It was an investment to improve profitability.
But banks were unwilling to finance his plan, leaving him
instead scrambling to find working capital let alone funds to
invest in his firm, Hallmark Steel, a small company supplying
the auto industry.
India's prolonged economic slide has affected many companies
in India, but small and medium-sized firms have been hit the
most because of their more limited access to finance.
Ratings agencies say the debt situation is the worst in a
decade, which explains why banks are cautious about lending.
That could lead to rising defaults and bankruptcies among small
and medium-sized companies, which support a considerable part of
the economy - about 45 percent of manufacturing and 40 percent
of exports.
"I have gone to not one but three public sector banks for
funds and they don't want to lend to any firm in the steel
sector," said Malhotra, founder and chief executive of Hallmark
Steel in the north India state of Rajasthan.
Malhotra had hoped to raise 500 million rupees ($8 million)
to fund the purchase of a melting facility in Nagpur in western
Maharashtra state, aimed at reducing Hallmark's reliance on
imported raw materials.
"We wanted to get out of imports because it was hitting our
margins because of dollar fluctuations," he said, adding that
banks are asking for collateral equivalent to more than 130
percent of the loan size, from 80 percent previously.
DEBT DOOM
Ratings agency Fitch expects non-performing loans at Indian
banks to be as high as 4.5 percent in the fiscal year to March
2014, a nine-year high.
Those that can get credit are forced to pay more as interest
rates rise, with the Reserve Bank of India's unexpected rate
hike on Sept. 20 making credit even costlier.
Earlier central bank measures to defend the rupee
by tightening market liquidity had already pushed up the cost of
short-term funds.
The Mumbai interbank offered rate (MIBOR) has risen by
almost 300 basis points since mid-July when the central bank
announced its measures to bolster the rupee.
"We are arguably looking at the worst credit metrics in 10
years," said Deep Mukherjee, a director at Fitch Ratings.
"Midcaps have a smaller scale of operations so they don't have
bargaining power," he said.
Smaller companies already have some of the worst debt
profiles in India, another factor underlining the banks'
caution.
Small listed Indian companies' leverage multiplier, a ratio
of assets to equity, is at 6.9 times, compared to 4.9 times for
large and mid-cap firms and 5.3 times for all companies, Thomson
Reuters data shows. A higher multiple indicates a company has
used more debt to finance its business.
The debt-to-equity ratio of small companies is also higher
at 1.03 times, compared to 0.87 times for large and mid cap
companies, the data shows.
"We are overall cautious in lending these days," said M.
Narendra, chairman and managing director of Indian Overseas Bank
.
"We are asking for more collateral, personal guarantees from
promoters and ensuring the net worth is better," Narendra said,
referring to a preference for companies whose assets exceed
liabilities.
'DOUBLE WHAMMY'
That caution has spread to investor confidence as well.
While the benchmark Sensex share index is up 0.5
percent in 2013, the small cap index is down more than
25 percent and the mid-cap index is down nearly 21
percent.
"Debt is exacerbating problems for midcaps as with rupee
volatility, short-term rates have increased a lot," said Dipak
Acharya, a fund manager at Baroda Pioneer AMC, which has been
reducing its holdings in small and mid-sized companies.
"It is a double whammy: higher leverage and higher interest
rates without revenue support."
P.K. Ravi, chief financial officer at GEI Industrial Systems
Ltd, an engineering and manufacturing firm with a
market value of $6 million, said some of its banks had even
stopped releasing credit that they had previously approved.
"When banks stopped releasing money I got into trouble
because (I) don't have the financial muscle to raise from the
market," Ravi told Reuters.
"We are resorting to private borrowing at 14 to 15 percent
and managing with customers who are supplying materials and
keeping the production going on," he said.
For Fitch's Mukherjee, the prognosis is worrying. The higher
funding costs have already resulted in ratings downgrades, debt
restructuring and defaults and there will be no let up if the
weak economy and elevated funding costs continue, he said.
"We may see bankruptcy cases on the rise," he said.
($1=62.36 rupees)
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Neil Fullick)