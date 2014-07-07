(Repeats to fix graphic formatting)
By Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, July 7 Several private Indian firms want
to pay off debts by raising up to $5 billion this year through
share sales, emboldened by a surge in the stock market and an
anticipated economic recovery after Narendra Modi was elected as
prime minister.
Leading the equity issuances in the private sector are
highly leveraged firms such as GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd
, Adani Enterprises Ltd and others in capital
intensive industries such as infrastructure, metals and
telecommunications, bankers say.
These companies borrowed heavily in the past few years, when
India's economy was one of the fastest growing in the world, but
were squeezed by the slowdown in growth last year and the slide
in the rupee to record lows.
In most cases, banks stopped giving fresh loans to these
indebted companies, whose loans often exceeds their equity
several times over, leaving them with few options but to tap the
equity market to raise money to reduce their debt.
"There will be a stampede of Indian companies going to the
markets and trying to reduce leverage to take advantage of this
some kind of Modinomics," said Eric Mookherjee, a Paris-based
fund manager at Shanti India, which manages Indian stocks.
"The access to capital is much easier now, and you need to
clean up your balance sheet before you get into the investment
mode again. So, the engine has now been started."
Bankers say 2014 is poised to become the best year for
equity offerings in India since 2010, which saw some $24 billion
raised by state-run and private companies.
In 2014, state-run firms are expected to raise up to $6
billion via share sales, which, in addition to the $5.4 billion
already raised in the first-half of the year and the anticipated
issuances by the private sector, would bring the total amount to
around $16 billion for the year, according to investment
bankers' estimates and Thomson Reuters data.
The rush to raise capital could gather speed if the federal
budget on July 10 paves the way for a revival of the economy
after the longest spell of growth below 5 percent in a quarter
of a century, bankers say.
FINDING FUNDING
Business-friendly Modi was elected by a resounding majority
in May and since then, the benchmark stock market index has
risen nearly 9 percent to touch record highs, lifted by his
pledges to boost growth and create jobs.
Some bankers, however, cautioned that "Modinomics" may not
provide an instant revival, meaning indebted firms, whose
fortunes are linked to the domestic economy, may see a delay in
the pick-up in earnings growth.
"Everybody is getting very euphoric but not sure if all
these expectations would be met in the near future," said a
senior investment banker at a large U.S. bank who declined to be
named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
For now, companies are pressing ahead with raising funds. In
a sign of the times, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and GMR
Infrastructure Ltd, two of the most indebted mid-sized
Indian companies, on Thursday raised $250 million each by
selling shares. The companies will use the funds to repay some
debt, bankers involved in the deals said.
Jaiprakash has a total debt of $10 billion, giving it a debt
to equity ratio of 5.9 times compared to an industry average of
0.69, while GMR with debt of $6.5 billion has a debt to equity
ratio of 5.1 times, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The share offerings by the two companies came a week after
mobile phone operator Reliance Communications Ltd
raised $800 million in what was India's biggest share sale since
the Modi government assumed office in May.
A sluggish economy and stalled bureaucratic decision-making
for the past two years thwarted capital investment and dented
earnings, making it tough for the companies to raise funds.
At the end of 2013, some 37 percent of Indian corporate debt
was owed by companies whose earnings were not enough to cover
interest payments, up from 34 percent in July-September,
according to Credit Suisse.
The rupee's weakening also substantially increased the
rupee-value of outstanding dollar debt and the amount of rupees
needed to fulfil interest payments - factors that weighed on the
balance sheet of several companies.
Since the Modi government took office, however, the outlook
for the economy and corporate earnings growth has improved.
The average revenue of 24 companies in the infrastructure
sub-index, which includes highly indebted firms
including Reliance Communications and Jaiprakash, should rise
10.3 percent in this fiscal year to March from 8 percent last
year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"The worst is over. The companies' operating performance has
bottomed out," said Deep Mukherjee, senior director, corporate
ratings, at India Ratings & Research, a Fitch unit.
(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in NEW DELHI and Tripti
Kalro in BANGALORE; Editing by Miral Fahmy)