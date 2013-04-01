(Updates with details)
MUMBAI, April 1 India imposed more restrictive
limits on foreign investment in treasury bills and commercial
paper on Monday, while easing and simplifying other restrictions
to attract inflows to help plug a record current account
deficit.
The Reserve Bank of India and the Securities Exchange Board
of India announced details behind a recent government decision
to overhaul restrictions on foreign investment in government and
corporate debt.
As previously announced by Finance Minister P. Chidambaram,
Indian regulators have divided debt instruments into two
categories. Foreign investors are allowed to invest up to $25
billion in government debt overall and up to $51 billion in
corporate debt, both authorities said.
At the short-term end of the market, however, foreign
investors will be allowed to buy up only to $5.5 billion in
treasury bills and up to $3.5 billion in corporate commercial
paper.
The authorities did not provide an explanation behind the
new sub-limits. They removed sub-limits on all other types of
bonds.
Indian corporate debt previously sold to foreign investors
at auctions in which they bid to buy up to certain limits, or
quotas.
They will now be free to buy corporate bonds "on tap", or at
will, until 90 percent of the $51 billion limit is reached. At
that point, the previous system of bidding for quotes will kick
in for the remaining 10 percent.
Heavy oil and gold imports helped drive India's current
account deficit to a record high amounting to 5.4 percent of
gross domestic product in the quarter to end-December.
