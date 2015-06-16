** Foreign investors remain buyers of Indian bonds despite a sharp rise in yields since April ** Despite a massive outflow in May, net foreign inflows in Indian debt remained positive at around $190 mln during April to June 15, according to National Securities Depository Ltd ** In April, net inflows stood at around $880 mln while in May foreign investors pulled out about $1.05 bln after the central bank barred them from buying paper less than 3 years ** However, in June so far the net flows turned positive at about $363 mln ** While bonds were mostly stable in April, they started to sell off in May on global uncertainty and lack of clarity over local tax issues ** The bond sell-off persisted even in June when the benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to a 16-month high of 8.01 percent on June 8 ** A stern anti-inflation tone from the Reserve Bank of India was the key reason for a heavy June sell-off ** However, Indian debt continued to attract foreign players who paid a high 60 basis point fee to buy govt bonds in auction last week ** The old 10-year bond yield has risen by 37 basis points since the start of April after RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan's warning on inflation, while the new 10-year has risen 20 bps ** Overall, net inflows into Indian debt and equity since April was around $1.04 bln