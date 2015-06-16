** Foreign investors remain buyers of Indian bonds despite a
sharp rise in yields since April
** Despite a massive outflow in May, net foreign inflows in
Indian debt remained positive at around $190 mln during April to
June 15, according to National Securities Depository Ltd
** In April, net inflows stood at around $880 mln while in May
foreign investors pulled out about $1.05 bln after the central
bank barred them from buying paper less than 3 years
** However, in June so far the net flows turned positive at
about $363 mln
** While bonds were mostly stable in April, they started to sell
off in May on global uncertainty and lack of clarity over local
tax issues
** The bond sell-off persisted even in June when the benchmark
10-year bond yield rose to a 16-month high of 8.01
percent on June 8
** A stern anti-inflation tone from the Reserve Bank of India
was the key reason for a heavy June sell-off
** However, Indian debt continued to attract foreign players who
paid a high 60 basis point fee to buy govt bonds in auction last
week
** The old 10-year bond yield has risen by 37
basis points since the start of April after RBI Governor
Raghuram Rajan's warning on inflation, while the new 10-year
has risen 20 bps
** Overall, net inflows into Indian debt and equity since April
was around $1.04 bln